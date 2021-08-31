Menu
2021 Honda Clarity

8,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto

1-800-578-1237

2021 Honda Clarity

2021 Honda Clarity

Plug-In Hybrid-Apple Play-Heated Seats-Camera

2021 Honda Clarity

Plug-In Hybrid-Apple Play-Heated Seats-Camera

Location

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

8,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8040907
  • Stock #: S103585
  • VIN: JHMZC5F11MC800059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 8,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Fixed Price - Haggle-Free -

LIKE NEW - 2021 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid finished in Modern Steel Metallic. Balance of Honda Factory Warranty, 8 Years/160,000KM.

77KM Pure EV Electric Range. Then switches to a regular Hybrid Gas System Automatically averaging 5.6L/100KM.

 

All-In Price: $39,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance: $114 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 2.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 90 months, O.A.C.-

 

One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Heated Power Seats. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Adaptive Smart Radar Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Traction & Stability Control, LED Automatic Headlights, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, Balance of Honda Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle --- 8,000 KM ---

 

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Honda Factory Warranty, 8 Years/160,000KM 

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> CarFax Report 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions 

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial 

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- Shop From Home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers and New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

Plug-In
Hybrid
Plug-In Hybrid
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
MODERN STEEL METALLIC

Titanium Auto

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

