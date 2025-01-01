Menu
2021 Honda CR-V

118,435 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V

Touring

13162699

2021 Honda CR-V

Touring

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,435KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H97MH214593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1725C50529B
  • Mileage 118,435 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
Forest City Mazda

519-649-1800

