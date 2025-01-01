Menu
2021 Honda CRF450RL

5,023 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda CRF450RL

12778076

2021 Honda CRF450RL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1753151354244
  2. 1753151354814
Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
5,023KM
Good Condition
VIN JH2PD1127MK200030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Dirt Bike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 5,023 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
2021 Honda CRF450RL