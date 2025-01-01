2021 Hyundai Elantra

Menu
<p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Receive a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle. </span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.</span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>We want your trade-in! Get an instant Trade In Value on your vehicle: <a href=https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/>https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/</a></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>Not sure about your credit, get a Free Credit Check that doesnt affect your credit score: <a href=https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/><span style=color: #e03e2d;>https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/</span></a></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals’ work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve the best rate, term & payments. Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan: <span style=color: #e03e2d;><a style=color: #e03e2d; href=https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing>https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing</a></span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Good, Bad, No credit</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅ $0 Down Options</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅ Cashback Options</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅ Existing Auto Loan</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Second chance credit</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Repossession</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Divorce</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Pension & disability</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Slow/late payments</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>All retail vehicles are MTO standard certified at the time of delivery. Advertised prices are finance prices. Prices do not include taxes, licensing, warranty, Total Loss Protection (GAP), or the Safe & Secure Package ($699 extra). Additional fees may apply. Please contact us for full details.*</span></span></p>

2021 Hyundai Elantra

119,821 KM

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,821KM
VIN KMHLM4AG7MU100188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3460
  • Mileage 119,821 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

