2021 Hyundai KONA electric
415KMs Range-Preferred-Adaptive Cruise-Park Sensor
Titanium Auto
291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: S103603
- VIN: KM8K23AG0MU111898
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 28,000 KM
LIKE NEW - 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric EV Preferred PKG. - 415KM Electric Range, finished in Chalk White Metallic. Balance of Hyundai Factory Warranty, 8 Years/160,000KM.
The Used EV Incentive program provides a $1,000 rebate for the purchase of a used electric vehicle. https://www.plugndrive.ca/used-electric-vehicles/
SALE PRICE: All-In Price: $43,990 + HST + Licensing
Finance: $127 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 3.39% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 90 months, O.A.C.
One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Heated Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Smart Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Prevention, Forward Collision Prevention/Aid, Traction & Stability Control, LED DRL, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Infinity Premium Surround Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Hyundai Factory Warranty, Off Lease from Hyundai Canada, Canadian Vehicle --- 28,000 KM ---
All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:
--> Safety Certificate
--> 200 Points Inspection
--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection
--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter
--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty
--> Balance of Hyundai Factory Warranty, 8 Years/160,000KM
--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize
--> CarFax Report
--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees
--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial
