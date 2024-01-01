Menu
2021 Hyundai Sonata

99,151 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
11968587

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

Used
99,151KM
VIN 5NPEK4JC0MH120003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glowing Yellow
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,151 KM

Vehicle Description

N Line NAV LEATHER PANO ROOF HEATED SEATS MINT! 700+ VEHICLES IN STOCK! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888! OVER 700 CARS IN STOCK !Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Interior

Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display

519-455-4227

2021 Hyundai Sonata