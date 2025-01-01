2021 Hyundai Tucson

Menu
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Hyundai Tucson or just a Hyundai Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Hyundai Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Hyundai Tucsons or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HYUNDAI TUCSON!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW HYUNDAI TUCSON INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Hyundai Tucson
* Finished in White, makes this Hyundai look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times we may require a down payment for financing. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not road worthy, not safety certified and not licensed. Certification is available for $749. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

* Empire Auto Group shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Empire Auto Group.

2021 Hyundai Tucson

106,025 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

12720318

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,025KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E6130
  • Mileage 106,025 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Hyundai Tucson or just a Hyundai Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Hyundai Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Hyundai Tucsons or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HYUNDAI TUCSON!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW HYUNDAI TUCSON INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Hyundai Tucson
* Finished in White, makes this Hyundai look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times we may require a down payment for financing. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not road worthy, not safety certified and not licensed. Certification is available for $749. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

* Empire Auto Group shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Empire Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler

Safety

Traction Control
ABS
Reverse Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED
VEHICLES
Radio AM/FM
Power Seats: Driver
Heated Seats: Front Only
Roof Type: Sunroof/Moonroof
Air Type: Air Conditioning
Seat Covering Type: Cloth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2021 Hyundai Tucson