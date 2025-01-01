Menu
Account
Sign In
Preferred HEATED SEATS & STEERING! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 700+ VEHICLES IN STOCK Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888! OVER 700 CARS IN STOCK !Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit. Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888. $0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/ The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra. *Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

2021 Hyundai Venue

53,450 KM

Details Description Features

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai Venue

Preferred HEATED SEATS & STEERING! WE FINANCE ALL!

Watch This Vehicle
12386790

2021 Hyundai Venue

Preferred HEATED SEATS & STEERING! WE FINANCE ALL!

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

Contact Seller

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,450KM
VIN KMHRC8A39MU107693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Preferred HEATED SEATS & STEERING! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 700+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888! OVER 700 CARS IN STOCK !Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Interior

Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LS+ w-1SB CLEAN MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON
2011 Chevrolet Cruze LS+ w-1SB CLEAN MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT 242,942 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring GL HEATED SEATS MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON
2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring GL HEATED SEATS MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 176,526 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Kia Soul CLEAN! MUST SEE! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! APPLY NOW for sale in London, ON
2010 Kia Soul CLEAN! MUST SEE! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! APPLY NOW 227,703 KM $3,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Venue