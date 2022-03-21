Menu
2021 Jaguar XF

21,000 KM

$67,990

+ tax & licensing
$67,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto

2021 Jaguar XF

2021 Jaguar XF

R-Dynamic -3D Camera-HUD-Interactive Display-20 Wh

2021 Jaguar XF

R-Dynamic -3D Camera-HUD-Interactive Display-20 Wh

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$67,990

+ taxes & licensing

21,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8741198
  • Stock #: S103732
  • VIN: SAJBL4GX4MCY88509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Fixed Price - Haggle-Free -

-----------------------------------------------

LIKE NEW - 2021 Jaguar XF P300 R-Dynamic All Wheel Drive - Dynamic Handling PKG, Interactive Driver Display, Head-Up Display - Finished in Eger Grey with Black PKG, 20" Black Wheels, 16-way Cooled/Ventilated Seats.

-----------------------------------------------

All-In Price: $37,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance: $116 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 4.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 90 months, O.A.C.-

-----------------------------------------------

High Value Options:

Like New, One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, 3D - 360 Surround View H.D. Camera, Navigation, GPS, Panoramic Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Cooled/Ventilated Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Wireless Charger. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Smart Radar Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, (HUD) Head-Up Display, Auto Hold Brakes, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror, Heated Windshield, Traction & Stability Control, Premium LED Headlights with Signature DRL, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights with Active Smart Auto Highbeam, LED Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front & Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Power Lift Gate, Meridian Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Jaguar Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle --- 21,000 KM ---

-----------------------------------------------

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

 

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Jaguar Factory Warranty, 4 Years/80,000KM 

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> CarFax History Report 

--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees 

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions 

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trade-in's are welcome 

-- Ask for same day pick-up 

-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

R-Dynamic
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
R-Dynamic SE AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

