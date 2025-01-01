Menu
2021 Jeep Cherokee Altitude

2021 Jeep Cherokee

158,583 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Cherokee

Altitude

12815311

2021 Jeep Cherokee

Altitude

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,583KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMMX7MD127045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 158,583 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Jeep Cherokee Altitude

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Forest City Mazda

519-649-1800

2021 Jeep Cherokee