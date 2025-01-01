$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Cherokee
Altitude
2021 Jeep Cherokee
Altitude
Location
Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-1800
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
158,583KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMMX7MD127045
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 158,583 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Jeep Cherokee Altitude
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
Forest City Mazda
519-649-1800
2021 Jeep Cherokee