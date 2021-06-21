2021 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7474434

Stock #: S103515

VIN: 1C4HJXEN3MW620454

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 89 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Unlimited Sahara Altitude 4X4 GPS Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rearview Camera Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Turbocharged Keyless Start Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

