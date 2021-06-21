Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

89 KM

Details Description Features

$60,990

+ tax & licensing
$60,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto.ca

1-800-578-1237

2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SAHARA ALTITUDE+GPS+Adaptive Cruise

2021 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SAHARA ALTITUDE+GPS+Adaptive Cruise

Location

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$60,990

+ taxes & licensing

89KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7474434
  • Stock #: S103515
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEN3MW620454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 89 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Fixed Price - Haggle-Free -

2021 Jeep Wrangle UNLIMITED SAHARA ALTITUDE 4X4 finished in Granite Crystal Metallic with Black Leather Heated Seats.

 

All-In Price: $60,990 + HST + Licensing

 

Finance: $181 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 2.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 90 months, O.A.C.-

 

One Owner, Verified CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Black Leather Heated Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Smart Radar Cruise Control with Stop, Forward Collision Prevention, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights, LED Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Alpine Premium Surround Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Jeep Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle --- 89 KM ---

 

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Balance of Jeep Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Synthetic Oil Change and Filter 

--> CarFax Report 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions 

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- Shop From Home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers and New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

Unlimited
Sahara
Altitude
4X4
GPS
Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

