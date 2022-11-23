2021 Kia Seltos

$33,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 4 3 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9395974

9395974 Stock #: OX:6897

OX:6897 VIN: KNDEPCAAXM7050802

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 19,431 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.