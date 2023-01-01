$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos
EX
Location
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
44,828KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9597364
- Stock #: E4533
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 44,828 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof/Moonroof
am/fm
Bluetooth Connectivity
HD Radio
5 Passenger
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear defogger
Tilt Wheel
Keyless GO
MP3 Capability
Electric Mirrors
Radio
Leatherette
roof luggage rack
Voice Command/Recognition
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
