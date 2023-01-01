Menu
2021 Kia Stinger

21,647 KM

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2021 Kia Stinger

2021 Kia Stinger

GT Limited AWD w/Red Interior

2021 Kia Stinger

GT Limited AWD w/Red Interior

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

21,647KM
Used
  • VIN: KNAE55LC2M6094862

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 21,647 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
