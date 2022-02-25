Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

7,000 KM

Details Description Features

$64,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$64,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto

1-800-578-1237

Contact Seller
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

3D Camera-Pano Roof-Blind Spot-Lane Assist-Black P

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

3D Camera-Pano Roof-Blind Spot-Lane Assist-Black P

Location

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$64,990

+ taxes & licensing

7,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8358624
  • Stock #: S103645
  • VIN: SALZJ2FX5MH129629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 7,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Fixed Price - Haggle-Free -

-----------------------------------------------

LIKE NEW - 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque All Wheel Drive - Black PKG, Gloss Black Wheels, Lower Touch Screen, Full Digital Cluster, Blind Spot Assist PKG, Panoramic Fixed Sunroof, finished in Santorini Black

-----------------------------------------------

All-In Price: $64,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance: $188 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 3.39% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 90 months, O.A.C.-

-----------------------------------------------

One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, 3D - 360 Surround View H.D. Camera, Navigation, GPS, Fixed Panoramic Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Leather Heated Power Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights, LED Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front & Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Soft Close Door Handles, Power Lift Gate, Meridian Premium Surround Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Land Rover Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle --- 7,000 KM ---

-----------------------------------------------

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Land Rover Factory Warranty, 4 Years/80,000KM 

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> CarFax History Report 

--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees 

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions 

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trade-in's are welcome 

-- Ask for same day pick-up 

-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers and New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -D

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Titanium Auto

2021 Hyundai KONA el...
 18,000 KM
$51,990 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Charger R...
 81,000 KM
$30,990 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Ranger Lar...
 39,000 KM
$49,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Titanium Auto

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

Call Dealer

1-800-578-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-578-1237

Quick Links
Directions Website