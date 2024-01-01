$24,988+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-3
GT
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,830 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Mazda CX-3 is a compact crossover SUV that delivers a fun-to-drive experience, sleek styling, and impressive efficiency. With just 60,000 kilometers on the odometer, this CX-3 is in great condition and offers an excellent opportunity to own a near-new, well-maintained vehicle. With its premium build quality, spirited performance, and refined interior, the CX-3 continues to be a top choice for those seeking an urban-friendly, sporty compact SUV. **Performance & Powertrain:** The 2021 Mazda CX-3 is powered by a **2.0L 4-cylinder engine**, producing 148 horsepower and 146 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with a **6-speed automatic transmission**, delivering smooth shifts and responsive acceleration. With its **front-wheel drive (FWD)** configuration (or optional **AWD** in certain trims), the CX-3 is nimble and fuel-efficient, offering an agile driving experience perfect for both city streets and weekend getaways. The vehicles sporty handling and tight steering make it one of the most enjoyable crossovers to drive in its class. **Exterior:** The CX-3 features Mazdas signature **Kodo design**, showcasing sleek lines and a sophisticated, athletic profile. With its **bold front grille**, **LED headlights**, and **17-inch alloy wheels**, the 2021 CX-3 stands out with a modern yet timeless appearance. Its compact size makes it an ideal option for navigating tight city streets, while still offering ample space for passengers and cargo. **Interior & Features:** Inside, the 2021 Mazda CX-3 is designed to be both functional and upscale. The cabin is well-appointed with high-quality materials, including **cloth upholstery** (or available **leather** on higher trims), creating a refined atmosphere. The front seats offer excellent support, and the cabin is designed to make the most of its compact dimensions, offering comfort and style in equal measure. The **infotainment system** features a **7-inch touchscreen**, **Mazda Connect**, and **Bluetooth** connectivity for easy access to your smartphones features. With **Apple CarPlay** and **Android Auto** integration, the CX-3 allows you to seamlessly connect your devices for hands-free calling, navigation, and entertainment. **Technology & Infotainment:** The 2021 CX-3 is equipped with a **7-inch display**, controlled via a **rotary dial** on the center console, which allows for easy, distraction-free operation. The system includes **Bluetooth** connectivity, **HD Radio**, and **USB ports**, with available upgrades to a more powerful sound system for audiophiles. For added convenience, the CX-3 features **keyless entry**, **push-button start**, and a **rearview camera** to assist with parking and reversing. **Safety & Driver Assistance:** Mazda has prioritized safety in the CX-3, equipping it with a suite of advanced driver-assist technologies. Standard features include **blind-spot monitoring**, **rear cross-traffic alert**, **lane-departure warning**, and **forward-collision warning with automatic emergency braking**. These technologies work together to enhance your peace of mind on the road, making the CX-3 an excellent choice for families or those who value safety. **Condition:** With only 60,000 kilometers on the odometer, this 2021 Mazda CX-3 is in great condition, both mechanically and cosmetically. The exterior shows minimal signs of wear, and the interior is clean and well-maintained, offering a comfortable and stylish cabin. The vehicle has been thoroughly inspected and is ready to provide reliable service for many years to come. Whether you're navigating daily commutes or planning a weekend getaway, this CX-3 offers an exceptional balance of style, comfort, and performance.
