Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Mazda CX-30

24,031 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mazda CX-30

GS

Watch This Vehicle
12574373

2021 Mazda CX-30

GS

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

  1. 12574373
  2. 12574373
  3. 12574373
  4. 12574373
  5. 12574373
  6. 12574373
  7. 12574373
  8. 12574373
  9. 12574373
  10. 12574373
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
24,031KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MVDMACL8MM208145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1725CX8343A
  • Mileage 24,031 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Forest City Mazda

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SPORT for sale in London, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SPORT 148,397 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-30 GT w/Turbo for sale in London, ON
2021 Mazda CX-30 GT w/Turbo 52,433 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 for sale in London, ON
2021 Mazda CX-5 95,579 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Forest City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-649-XXXX

(click to show)

519-649-1800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Forest City Mazda

519-649-1800

2021 Mazda CX-30