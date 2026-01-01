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Experience premium comfort and sporty performance in this 2021 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD finished in crisp White. Powered by a responsive SKYACTIV®-G 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, this compact SUV delivers confident handling and impressive efficiency for everyday driving.<br><br>The GT trim offers a refined interior with upscale styling, advanced technology, and Mazdas signature driving experience. Equipped with all-wheel drive for added confidence in all weather conditions, this CX-30 is perfect for commuting, road trips, and everything in between.<br><br>Vehicle Highlights:<br><br>AWD capability<br>SKYACTIV®-G 2.5L engine<br>6-speed automatic transmission<br>Premium GT trim<br>Stylish white exterior<br>Spacious 4-door sport utility design<br>Advanced safety and driver-assist features<br>Comfortable and well-appointed interior<br><br>With only 56,943 km, this CX-30 GT offers excellent value and versatility. Contact us today to schedule a test drive.

2021 Mazda CX-30

56,945 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Mazda CX-30

GT

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14100514

2021 Mazda CX-30

GT

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

  1. 14100514
  2. 14100514
  3. 14100514
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$CALL

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Used
56,945KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MVDMBDL9MM255401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1726C57649A
  • Mileage 56,945 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience premium comfort and sporty performance in this 2021 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD finished in crisp White. Powered by a responsive SKYACTIV®-G 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, this compact SUV delivers confident handling and impressive efficiency for everyday driving.

The GT trim offers a refined interior with upscale styling, advanced technology, and Mazdas signature driving experience. Equipped with all-wheel drive for added confidence in all weather conditions, this CX-30 is perfect for commuting, road trips, and everything in between.

Vehicle Highlights:

AWD capability
SKYACTIV®-G 2.5L engine
6-speed automatic transmission
Premium GT trim
Stylish white exterior
Spacious 4-door sport utility design
Advanced safety and driver-assist features
Comfortable and well-appointed interior

With only 56,943 km, this CX-30 GT offers excellent value and versatility. Contact us today to schedule a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
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Forest City Mazda

519-649-1800

2021 Mazda CX-30