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2021 Mazda CX-30
GT
2021 Mazda CX-30
GT
Location
Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-1800
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
56,945KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MVDMBDL9MM255401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 1726C57649A
- Mileage 56,945 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience premium comfort and sporty performance in this 2021 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD finished in crisp White. Powered by a responsive SKYACTIV®-G 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, this compact SUV delivers confident handling and impressive efficiency for everyday driving.
The GT trim offers a refined interior with upscale styling, advanced technology, and Mazdas signature driving experience. Equipped with all-wheel drive for added confidence in all weather conditions, this CX-30 is perfect for commuting, road trips, and everything in between.
Vehicle Highlights:
AWD capability
SKYACTIV®-G 2.5L engine
6-speed automatic transmission
Premium GT trim
Stylish white exterior
Spacious 4-door sport utility design
Advanced safety and driver-assist features
Comfortable and well-appointed interior
With only 56,943 km, this CX-30 GT offers excellent value and versatility. Contact us today to schedule a test drive.
The GT trim offers a refined interior with upscale styling, advanced technology, and Mazdas signature driving experience. Equipped with all-wheel drive for added confidence in all weather conditions, this CX-30 is perfect for commuting, road trips, and everything in between.
Vehicle Highlights:
AWD capability
SKYACTIV®-G 2.5L engine
6-speed automatic transmission
Premium GT trim
Stylish white exterior
Spacious 4-door sport utility design
Advanced safety and driver-assist features
Comfortable and well-appointed interior
With only 56,943 km, this CX-30 GT offers excellent value and versatility. Contact us today to schedule a test drive.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
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Forest City Mazda
519-649-1800
2021 Mazda CX-30