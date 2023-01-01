Menu
2021 Mazda CX-30

30,080 KM

Details Features

$35,807

+ tax & licensing
$35,807

+ taxes & licensing

Forest City Mazda

519-649-1800

2021 Mazda CX-30

2021 Mazda CX-30

GS

2021 Mazda CX-30

GS

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

$35,807

+ taxes & licensing

30,080KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9749566
  • Stock #: MT0155
  • VIN: 3MVDMBCLXMM231819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,080 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

