Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Mazda CX-5

17,806 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Forest City Mazda

519-649-1800

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda CX-5

2021 Mazda CX-5

GT Grand Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mazda CX-5

GT Grand Touring

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

  1. 9768145
  2. 9768145
  3. 9768145
  4. 9768145
  5. 9768145
  6. 9768145
  7. 9768145
  8. 9768145
  9. 9768145
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
17,806KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9768145
  • Stock #: MW0296
  • VIN: JM3KFBDM2M1481070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MW0296
  • Mileage 17,806 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forest City Mazda

2017 Mazda CX-5 GT G...
 101,226 KM
$27,407 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 65,320 KM
$30,707 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-5 GS
 18,223 KM
$31,807 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forest City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

Call Dealer

519-649-XXXX

(click to show)

519-649-1800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory