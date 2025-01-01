Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

46,316 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GT w/Turbo

Watch This Vehicle
12615811

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GT w/Turbo

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

  1. 12615811
  2. 12615811
  3. 12615811
  4. 12615811
  5. 12615811
  6. 12615811
  7. 12615811
  8. 12615811
  9. 12615811
  10. 12615811
  11. 12615811
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,316KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BPBDY7M1346272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,316 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Forest City Mazda

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GT w/Turbo for sale in London, ON
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GT w/Turbo 46,316 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-5 for sale in London, ON
2023 Mazda CX-5 38,094 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GT for sale in London, ON
2021 Mazda CX-5 GT 62,356 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Forest City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-649-XXXX

(click to show)

519-649-1800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Forest City Mazda

519-649-1800

2021 Mazda MAZDA3