Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

1,142 KM

Details Description Features

$67,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$67,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ CARS IN STOCK

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ CARS IN STOCK

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 9993491
  2. 9993491
  3. 9993491
  4. 9993491
  5. 9993491
  6. 9993491
  7. 9993491
  8. 9993491
  9. 9993491
  10. 9993491
  11. 9993491
  12. 9993491
  13. 9993491
  14. 9993491
  15. 9993491
  16. 9993491
  17. 9993491
  18. 9993491
  19. 9993491
  20. 9993491
  21. 9993491
  22. 9993491
  23. 9993491
  24. 9993491
  25. 9993491
  26. 9993491
  27. 9993491
  28. 9993491
  29. 9993491
  30. 9993491
  31. 9993491
  32. 9993491
  33. 9993491
  34. 9993491
  35. 9993491
Contact Seller

$67,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
1,142KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9993491
  • VIN: W1KWK8EB7MG098721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 1,142 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 1000KMS!!!! BASICALLY NEW!!!! LOADED WITH RED INTERIOR AND RED SOFT TOP
EXCELLENT CONDITION LOW KM! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Security

Anti-Theft

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Power Antenna

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Removable-Roof
MP3 CD Changer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2021 Mercedes-Benz C...
 1,142 KM
$67,995 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Forester...
 185,967 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 EXCELL...
 191,495 KM
$20,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory