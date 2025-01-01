Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Nissan Rogue

63,000 KM

Details Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Nissan Rogue

SV+Pano Roof+Adaptive Cruise+LKA+CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle
12414327

2021 Nissan Rogue

SV+Pano Roof+Adaptive Cruise+LKA+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

  1. 1744739901
  2. 1744739901
  3. 1744739901
  4. 1744739901
  5. 1744739901
  6. 1744739902
  7. 1744739902
  8. 1744739902
  9. 1744739902
  10. 1744739902
  11. 1744739902
  12. 1744739902
  13. 1744739902
  14. 1744739902
  15. 1744739903
  16. 1744739903
  17. 1744739903
  18. 1744739903
  19. 1744739903
  20. 1744739903
  21. 1744739903
  22. 1744739903
  23. 1744739903
  24. 1744739904
  25. 1744739904
  26. 1744739904
  27. 1744739904
  28. 1744739904
  29. 1744739904
  30. 1744739904
  31. 1744739904
  32. 1744739904
  33. 1744739904
  34. 1744739905
  35. 1744739905
  36. 1744739905
  37. 1744739905
  38. 1744739905
  39. 1744739905
  40. 1744739905
  41. 1744739905
  42. 1744739905
  43. 1744739906
  44. 1744739906
  45. 1744739906
  46. 1744739906
  47. 1744739906
  48. 1744739906
  49. 1744739906
  50. 1744739906
  51. 1744739906
  52. 1744739906
  53. 1744739907
  54. 1744739907
  55. 1744739907
  56. 1744739907
  57. 1744739907
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT3BB4MC716105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Motors

Used 2019 Kia Sportage EX Premium+New Tires+Roof+ApplePlay+Tinted for sale in London, ON
2019 Kia Sportage EX Premium+New Tires+Roof+ApplePlay+Tinted 103,000 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GX Hatchback+Camera+GPS+A/C+Push Start+Cruise for sale in London, ON
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GX Hatchback+Camera+GPS+A/C+Push Start+Cruise 156,000 KM $12,499 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT+New Tires+Camera+Remote Start+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT+New Tires+Camera+Remote Start+CLEAN CARFAX 129,000 KM $14,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Sport Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Rogue