2021 Polaris RZR 1000 XP EPS

2,629 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Polaris RZR 1000 XP EPS

DYNOJET TURBO KIT, UPGRADED SUSPENSION, CLUTCH

2021 Polaris RZR 1000 XP EPS

DYNOJET TURBO KIT, UPGRADED SUSPENSION, CLUTCH

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
2,629KM
Fair Condition
VIN 3NSRAE920MG611183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 2,629 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-XXXX

519-659-7111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2021 Polaris RZR 1000 XP EPS