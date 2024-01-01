$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Polaris RZR 1000 XP EPS
DYNOJET TURBO KIT, UPGRADED SUSPENSION, CLUTCH
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
2,629KM
Fair Condition
VIN 3NSRAE920MG611183
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 2,629 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
