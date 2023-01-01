Menu
2021 Polaris Sportsman XP 850

470 KM

Details

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2021 Polaris Sportsman XP 850

2021 Polaris Sportsman XP 850

4X4 ATV**ONLY 470KMS**GREAT SHAPE*

2021 Polaris Sportsman XP 850

4X4 ATV**ONLY 470KMS**GREAT SHAPE*

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

470KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9843362
  • Stock #: XXXX
  VIN: 4XASXA85XMB328358

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Green
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style ATV
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 2-cylinder
  Passengers 2
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 470 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

