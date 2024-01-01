$39,998+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
Express CREW CAB SWB
2021 RAM 1500
Express CREW CAB SWB
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing
41,425KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # E5279
- Mileage 41,425 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Ram 1500 or just a Ram Truck? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Ram Trucks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Ram 1500s or similar Trucks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW RAM 1500!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW RAM 1500 INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Ram 1500
* Finished in Red, makes this Ram look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Running Boards
Safety
Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Seating
5 Passenger
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Hard Top
4WD
Electric Mirrors
AIRCONDITIONING
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
BACK-UP CAMERA HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Empire Auto Group
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
2021 RAM 1500