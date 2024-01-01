$36,999+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
BIGHORN 4x4 CREW+Rust Proofed+CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Sport Motors
1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
519-697-0190
Certified
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 56,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Ø One Owner! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $36,999 Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY
Ø SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees –
Ø Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing
Ø Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5
Ø You’ll get a trustworthy Dodge
Ø 100+ Vehicles in ONE location
Ø Financing: All Newcomers & Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN
Ø Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN
Ø Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!
Ø Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!
Ø Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!
Ø Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!
Ø Every Vehicle Comes With:
> Safety Certificate
> 200- Point Inspection
> Brake Service & Paint Protection
> 90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty
> Balance of Hyundai Comprehensive Factory Warranty 5 Years or 100,000 KM
> Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter
> Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail
> Free Carfax History Verified Report
> 3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)
> Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)
Ø This Dodge is equipped wit: Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Automatic Headlights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Wireless Charger, Power Heated Leather Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Comfort Access Key System, Keyless Push Button Start, & Engine Remote Start!
Ø We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!
Ø WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
