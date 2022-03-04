Menu
2021 RAM 1500

21,726 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

866-939-3410

2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Classic Tradesman

2021 RAM 1500

Classic Tradesman

Location

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

866-939-3410

  1. 8600405
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

21,726KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8600405
  • Stock #: 22-R037B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG9MS523996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,726 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

