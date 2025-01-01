Menu
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Express, 4X4, V6, ONLY 46KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

46,298 KM

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Express, 4X4, V6, ONLY 46KMS, CERTIFIED

13111157

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Express, 4X4, V6, ONLY 46KMS, CERTIFIED

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
46,298KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KG8MG708988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1037A
  • Mileage 46,298 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2021 RAM 1500 Classic