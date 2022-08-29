Menu
2021 SHASTA Grand river

1 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

COMFORTLINE

COMFORTLINE

Location

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

1KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9104092
  Stock #: E4271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Propane
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Shasta Grand River or just a Shasta Trailer? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Shasta Trailers in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Shasta Grand Rivers or similar Trailers. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW SHASTA GRAND RIVER!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW SHASTA GRAND RIVER INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Shasta Grand river
* Finished in White, makes this Shasta look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Empire Auto Group

