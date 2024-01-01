2021 Tesla Model 3

Menu
One Owner! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! Lease Return From TESLA Canada! Lease Return From TESLA Canada!</span></u></strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;> All-In Price: $33,499 NO Hidden Fees + <u>Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY</u></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;>No unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash!</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Ø</span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>  </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Ø</span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>  </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Ø</span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>  </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Ø</span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>  </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>You’ll get a trustworthy Model 3 Standard Range PLUS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Ø</span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>  </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>100+ Vehicles in ONE location</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Ø</span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>  </span><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Financing: All Newcomers & Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Ø</span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>  </span><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Ø</span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>  </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Ø</span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>  </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Ø</span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>  </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Ø</span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>  </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Ø</span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>  </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Every Vehicle Comes With:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>></span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>     </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Safety Certificate</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: red; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: red; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Brand New Charging Cable From TESLA Canada ($400 Plus Tax)</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>></span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>     </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>200- Point Inspection</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>></span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>     </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Brake Service & Paint Protection</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>></span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>     </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>></span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>     </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>></span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>     </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>></span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>     </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Free Carfax History Verified Report</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>></span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>     </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>></span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>     </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Ø</span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>  </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>This Model3 is equipped with Intelligent Driver Safety Assist: </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #333333; background: white; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Highbeams, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Power Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, & Comfort Access Key System!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Ø</span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>  </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

68,000 KM

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

VIN 5YJ3E1EA9MF976551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SP3652
  • Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Ø  One Owner! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! Lease Return From TESLA Canada! All-In Price: $33,499 NO Hidden Fees + Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY

Ø  No unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash!

Ø  SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees

Ø  Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing

Ø  Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5

Ø  You’ll get a trustworthy Model 3 Standard Range PLUS

Ø  100+ Vehicles in ONE location

Ø  Financing: All Newcomers & Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!

Ø  Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!

Ø  Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!

Ø  Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!

Ø  Every Vehicle Comes With:

>     Safety Certificate

>     Brand New Charging Cable From TESLA Canada ($400 Plus Tax)

>     200- Point Inspection

>     Brake Service & Paint Protection

>     90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty

>     Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter

>     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

>     Free Carfax History Verified Report

>     3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)

>     Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

Ø  This Model3 is equipped with Intelligent Driver Safety Assist: Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Highbeams, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Power Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, & Comfort Access Key System!

Ø  We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!

Ø  WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

