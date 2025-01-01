Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Toyota RAV4

49,000 KM

Details Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD+Adaptive Cruise+BSM+CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle
12154254

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD+Adaptive Cruise+BSM+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

  1. 1738625357
  2. 1738625358
  3. 1738625353
  4. 1738625358
  5. 1738625353
  6. 1738625355
  7. 1738625356
  8. 1738625356
  9. 1738625356
  10. 1738625355
  11. 1738625356
  12. 1738625354
  13. 1738625357
  14. 1738625356
  15. 1738625361
  16. 1738625353
  17. 1738625360
  18. 1738625361
  19. 1738625359
  20. 1738625361
  21. 1738625361
  22. 1738625360
  23. 1738625361
  24. 1738625361
  25. 1738625361
  26. 1738625362
  27. 1738625362
  28. 1738625362
  29. 1738625360
  30. 1738625361
  31. 1738625362
  32. 1738625355
  33. 1738625362
  34. 1738625360
  35. 1738625361
  36. 1738625359
  37. 1738625361
  38. 1738625361
  39. 1738625353
  40. 1738625362
  41. 1738625362
  42. 1738625358
  43. 1738625361
  44. 1738625361
  45. 1738625362
  46. 1738625362
  47. 1738625357
  48. 1738625361
  49. 1738625357
  50. 1738625356
  51. 1738625355
  52. 1738625354
  53. 1738625359
  54. 1738625358
  55. 1738625360
  56. 1738625353
  57. 1738625354
  58. 1738625358
  59. 1738625353
  60. 1738625358
  61. 1738625509
  62. 1738625510
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV0MC232095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Motors

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD+Adaptive Cruise+BSM+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD+Adaptive Cruise+BSM+CLEAN CARFAX 49,000 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL+New Tires+ApplePlay+HeatedSteering+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL+New Tires+ApplePlay+HeatedSteering+CLEAN CARFAX 112,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Accord Touring 2.0+New Tires+HUD+BlindSpot+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2018 Honda Accord Touring 2.0+New Tires+HUD+BlindSpot+CLEAN CARFAX 132,000 KM $24,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Sport Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4