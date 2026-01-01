2021 Toyota Sienna

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<a href=http://www.theprimeapprovers.com/ target=_blank>Apply for financing</a> 2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED VEHICLES,Air Type: Multi-Zone A/C,Dual Power Sliding Doors Seat Covering Type: Simulated Leather,3rd Row Seating: Bench Seating,Adaptive Cruise, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Go,Tire Pressure Monitoring, System, Lane Departure System,Blind Spot Monitor,Collision Avoidance,Reverse Camera, Power Liftgate,Odometer Type: Digital,Cruise Control, Power Steering,Rear Defrost, Radio AM/FM,HD Radio, Satellite Radio,Bluetooth, Vocal Assist Telematics, Navigation System, Power Windows,Power Locks, Power Mirrors,Heated Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Seats: Driver And Passenger,Heated Seats: Front Only,Trailer Hitch Roof Type: Sunroof/Moonroof Engine Details: 4 Cylinder Hybrid<p>All our certified cars comes with 250 point inspection. 0 Down Payment Options Available. Whether its excellent, good, bad, no credit, collections, a discharged bankruptcy or proposal, even if your still in bankruptcy or proposal, have fines or parking tickets including 407 ETR fines, been divorced, young and no one will give you a shot, new to the country, have a fixed income or are currently self-employed, if you have the income we have the lenders that can get it done, you name it, there are lenders out there that will finance you!</p> <p><b>ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS ACCEPTED! Dont hesitate <a class=redborder href=apply.php target=_blank rel=noopener>APPLY NOW!</a></b></p> <p>*All payments shown are based on a 4.95%. Rate of borrowing a vehicle over qualified term based on the lender. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle, at the purchase price of $10,000, at 4.95% rate of borrowing over 60 month term would be $43.45+HST weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit. <b>Best Interest Rate</b> for your car loan Guaranteed! <i>Vehicle being presented might not be financeable; payments are available on approved credit.</i></p> <p><b>* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. </b><b>*At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do our best to achieve a $0 down payment.</b></p> <p><b>* Guaranteed Savings ask one of our representatives for details all in pricing with only HST extra and discounts offered on our vehicles and warranties. *Financing does NOT apply for As-Is vehicles.</b></p> <p><b>* As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not road worthy, not safety certified and not licensed. Certification is available for $799. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. Each Empire Auto Group client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!</b></p> <p>* Empire Auto Group shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Empire Auto Group.</p> <p>* Vehicle sold as seen as equipped. Cosmetic repairs & non safety items at customers cost if requested.</p> <p>This vehicle could be at any of our 3 locations - Empire Auto East (2293 Dundas St, London, ON) or Empire Auto West (282 Springbank Dr, London, ON) or Southdale Motors (284 Springbank Dr, London, ON). Please call us for more information.</p><br/><br/>Looking to Purchase or Finance a Toyota Sienna Hybrid or just a Toyota Van? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Toyota Vans in stock! Visit us online at <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> to view our full line-up of Toyota Sienna Hybrids or similar Vans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!<br/> <br/>FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID!<br/> REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!<br/> SAME DAY APPROVALS! <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.<br/><br/> THIS, LIKE NEW TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID INCLUDES:<br/><br/> * Wide range of options that you will enjoy.<br/> * Comfortable interior seating<br/> * Safety Options to protect your loved ones<br/> * Fully Certified<br/> * Pre-Delivery Inspection<br/> * Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario<br/> * Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Toyota Sienna hybrid<br/> * Finished in White, makes this Toyota look sharp<br/><br/> SEE MORE AT : <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a>

2021 Toyota Sienna

264,992 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Toyota Sienna

Hybrid LE

Watch This Vehicle
14023347

2021 Toyota Sienna

Hybrid LE

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
264,992KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E6553
  • Mileage 264,992 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED VEHICLES,Air Type: Multi-Zone A/C,Dual Power Sliding Doors Seat Covering Type: Simulated Leather,3rd Row Seating: Bench Seating,Adaptive Cruise, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Go,Tire Pressure Monitoring, System, Lane Departure System,Blind Spot Monitor,Collision Avoidance,Reverse Camera, Power Liftgate,Odometer Type: Digital,Cruise Control, Power Steering,Rear Defrost, Radio AM/FM,HD Radio, Satellite Radio,Bluetooth, Vocal Assist Telematics, Navigation System, Power Windows,Power Locks, Power Mirrors,Heated Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Seats: Driver And Passenger,Heated Seats: Front Only,Trailer Hitch Roof Type: Sunroof/Moonroof Engine Details: 4 Cylinder Hybrid

All our certified cars comes with 250 point inspection. 0 Down Payment Options Available. Whether its excellent, good, bad, no credit, collections, a discharged bankruptcy or proposal, even if your still in bankruptcy or proposal, have fines or parking tickets including 407 ETR fines, been divorced, young and no one will give you a shot, new to the country, have a fixed income or are currently self-employed, if you have the income we have the lenders that can get it done, you name it, there are lenders out there that will finance you!

ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS ACCEPTED! Dont hesitate APPLY NOW!

*All payments shown are based on a 4.95%. Rate of borrowing a vehicle over qualified term based on the lender. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle, at the purchase price of $10,000, at 4.95% rate of borrowing over 60 month term would be $43.45+HST weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit. Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! Vehicle being presented might not be financeable; payments are available on approved credit.

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. *At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do our best to achieve a $0 down payment.

* Guaranteed Savings ask one of our representatives for details all in pricing with only HST extra and discounts offered on our vehicles and warranties. *Financing does NOT apply for As-Is vehicles.

* As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not road worthy, not safety certified and not licensed. Certification is available for $799. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. Each Empire Auto Group client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!

* Empire Auto Group shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Empire Auto Group.

* Vehicle sold as seen as equipped. Cosmetic repairs & non safety items at customers cost if requested.

This vehicle could be at any of our 3 locations - Empire Auto East (2293 Dundas St, London, ON) or Empire Auto West (282 Springbank Dr, London, ON) or Southdale Motors (284 Springbank Dr, London, ON). Please call us for more information.



Looking to Purchase or Finance a Toyota Sienna Hybrid or just a Toyota Van? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Toyota Vans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Toyota Sienna Hybrids or similar Vans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Toyota Sienna hybrid
* Finished in White, makes this Toyota look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Reverse Camera
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
HD Radio

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Keyless GO
DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS
Radio AM/FM
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
LANE DEPARTURE SYSTEM
VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS
Collision Avoidance
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
System
Heated Seats: Front Only
Roof Type: Sunroof/Moonroof
Power Seats: Driver And Passenger
Seat Covering Type: Simulated Leather
Air Type: Multi-Zone A/C
3rd Row Seating: Bench Seating
Odometer Type: Digital
Engine Details: 4 Cylinder Hybrid

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
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Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2021 Toyota Sienna