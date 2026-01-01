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<p>CERTIFIED,</p><p>We finance</p><p>Contact us for pre approval,</p><p>DINOS CARS</p><p>-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)</p><p>-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WELL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE</p><p>-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles</p><p>-Carfax history report available for every vehicle</p><p>-Licensing and tax are extra</p><p>-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866</p><p>-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6</p><p>Prepare to be impressed by this stunning, certified pre-owned 2021 Toyota Venza XLE AWD, now available at Dinos Cars. Dressed in a captivating blue exterior with a sleek black interior, this SUV/Crossover is designed to turn heads while offering unparalleled versatility for your daily adventures. Its intelligent hybrid powertrain delivers exceptional fuel efficiency without compromising on performance, ensuring you’ll enjoy every mile of your journey. Whether youre navigating city streets or venturing onto less-travelled paths, the all-wheel-drive system provides confident handling and stability in all conditions.</p><p>This Venza XLE is more than just a vehicle; its a sophisticated and practical choice for those who demand quality and reliability. With only 132,565 kilometers on the odometer, this certified gem is ready to provide years of dependable service. At Dinos Cars, were proud to offer vehicles that are meticulously inspected and ready to exceed your expectations.</p><p>Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this 2021 Toyota Venza XLE AWD:</p><ul><li><strong>Hybrid Powertrain:</strong> Experience the future of driving with a fuel-sipping hybrid system that offers remarkable efficiency and a smooth, responsive ride, saving you money at the pump without sacrificing power.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Capability:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence. The advanced AWD system automatically distributes power to the wheels that need it most, providing superior traction and stability in rain, snow, or shine.</li><li><strong>XLE Trim Excellence:</strong> Indulge in the premium features and refined comfort of the XLE trim, designed to elevate your driving experience with a host of sophisticated amenities.</li><li><strong>Certified Pre-Owned Assurance:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing this Venza has undergone a rigorous inspection process, meeting Toyotas high standards for quality and reliability.</li><li><strong>Sleek SUV/Crossover Design:</strong> Enjoy the perfect blend of style and practicality. The Venzas modern SUV/Crossover silhouette offers ample space for passengers and cargo, all wrapped in an eye-catching blue exterior.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2021 Toyota Venza

132,565 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Venza

XLE AWD CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
14290838

2021 Toyota Venza

XLE AWD CERTIFIED

Location

Dino's Cars

4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6

519-601-9620

  1. 1781710206226
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  3. 1781710207154
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  5. 1781710208027
  6. 1781710208484
  7. 1781710208913
  8. 1781710209382
  9. 1781710209822
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
132,565KM
Good Condition
VIN JTEAAAAH6MJ042728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,565 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED,

We finance

Contact us for pre approval,

DINO'S CARS

-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)

-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WE'LL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE

-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles

-Carfax history report available for every vehicle

-Licensing and tax are extra

-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866

-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6

Prepare to be impressed by this stunning, certified pre-owned 2021 Toyota Venza XLE AWD, now available at Dino's Cars. Dressed in a captivating blue exterior with a sleek black interior, this SUV/Crossover is designed to turn heads while offering unparalleled versatility for your daily adventures. Its intelligent hybrid powertrain delivers exceptional fuel efficiency without compromising on performance, ensuring you’ll enjoy every mile of your journey. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing onto less-travelled paths, the all-wheel-drive system provides confident handling and stability in all conditions.

This Venza XLE is more than just a vehicle; it's a sophisticated and practical choice for those who demand quality and reliability. With only 132,565 kilometers on the odometer, this certified gem is ready to provide years of dependable service. At Dino's Cars, we're proud to offer vehicles that are meticulously inspected and ready to exceed your expectations.

Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this 2021 Toyota Venza XLE AWD:

  • Hybrid Powertrain: Experience the future of driving with a fuel-sipping hybrid system that offers remarkable efficiency and a smooth, responsive ride, saving you money at the pump without sacrificing power.
  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Capability: Conquer any road condition with confidence. The advanced AWD system automatically distributes power to the wheels that need it most, providing superior traction and stability in rain, snow, or shine.
  • XLE Trim Excellence: Indulge in the premium features and refined comfort of the XLE trim, designed to elevate your driving experience with a host of sophisticated amenities.
  • Certified Pre-Owned Assurance: Drive with peace of mind knowing this Venza has undergone a rigorous inspection process, meeting Toyota's high standards for quality and reliability.
  • Sleek SUV/Crossover Design: Enjoy the perfect blend of style and practicality. The Venza's modern SUV/Crossover silhouette offers ample space for passengers and cargo, all wrapped in an eye-catching blue exterior.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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$29,995

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Dino's Cars

519-601-9620

2021 Toyota Venza