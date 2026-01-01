$29,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Venza
XLE AWD CERTIFIED
2021 Toyota Venza
XLE AWD CERTIFIED
Location
Dino's Cars
4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6
519-601-9620
Certified
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,565 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED,
We finance
Contact us for pre approval,
DINO'S CARS
-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)
-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WE'LL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE
-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles
-Carfax history report available for every vehicle
-Licensing and tax are extra
-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866
-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6
Prepare to be impressed by this stunning, certified pre-owned 2021 Toyota Venza XLE AWD, now available at Dino's Cars. Dressed in a captivating blue exterior with a sleek black interior, this SUV/Crossover is designed to turn heads while offering unparalleled versatility for your daily adventures. Its intelligent hybrid powertrain delivers exceptional fuel efficiency without compromising on performance, ensuring you’ll enjoy every mile of your journey. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing onto less-travelled paths, the all-wheel-drive system provides confident handling and stability in all conditions.
This Venza XLE is more than just a vehicle; it's a sophisticated and practical choice for those who demand quality and reliability. With only 132,565 kilometers on the odometer, this certified gem is ready to provide years of dependable service. At Dino's Cars, we're proud to offer vehicles that are meticulously inspected and ready to exceed your expectations.
Here are 5 of the most sizzling features of this 2021 Toyota Venza XLE AWD:
- Hybrid Powertrain: Experience the future of driving with a fuel-sipping hybrid system that offers remarkable efficiency and a smooth, responsive ride, saving you money at the pump without sacrificing power.
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Capability: Conquer any road condition with confidence. The advanced AWD system automatically distributes power to the wheels that need it most, providing superior traction and stability in rain, snow, or shine.
- XLE Trim Excellence: Indulge in the premium features and refined comfort of the XLE trim, designed to elevate your driving experience with a host of sophisticated amenities.
- Certified Pre-Owned Assurance: Drive with peace of mind knowing this Venza has undergone a rigorous inspection process, meeting Toyota's high standards for quality and reliability.
- Sleek SUV/Crossover Design: Enjoy the perfect blend of style and practicality. The Venza's modern SUV/Crossover silhouette offers ample space for passengers and cargo, all wrapped in an eye-catching blue exterior.
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