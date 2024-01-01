Menu
Used 2021 Volkswagen Golf HIGHLINE, AUTO, LEATHER, ROOF, ONLY 55KMS, CERT for sale in London, ON

2021 Volkswagen Golf

55,445 KM

Details Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Golf

HIGHLINE, AUTO, LEATHER, ROOF, ONLY 55KMS, CERT

2021 Volkswagen Golf

HIGHLINE, AUTO, LEATHER, ROOF, ONLY 55KMS, CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,445KM
Good Condition
VIN 3VWG57AU6MM014608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,445 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

