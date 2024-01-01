Menu
2021 Volkswagen Jetta

86,995 KM

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Used
86,995KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 86,995 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Volkswagen Jetta or just a Volkswagen Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Volkswagen Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Volkswagen Jettas or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW VOLKSWAGEN JETTA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW VOLKSWAGEN JETTA INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Volkswagen Jetta
* Finished in Blue, makes this Volkswagen look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

2021 Volkswagen Jetta