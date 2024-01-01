Menu
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Volkswagen Passat or just a Volkswagen Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Volkswagen Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Volkswagen Passats or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Volkswagen Passat
* Finished in White, makes this Volkswagen look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

2021 Volkswagen Passat

90,655 KM

Details Description

$27,499

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Passat

HIGHLINE

2021 Volkswagen Passat

HIGHLINE

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,655KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E5394
  • Mileage 90,655 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Volkswagen Passat or just a Volkswagen Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Volkswagen Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Volkswagen Passats or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Volkswagen Passat
* Finished in White, makes this Volkswagen look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-659-XXXX

519-659-0888

$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2021 Volkswagen Passat