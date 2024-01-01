Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Acura ILX

30,609 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Acura ILX

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Acura ILX

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1729818855
  2. 1729818858
  3. 1729818863
  4. 1729818867
  5. 1729818870
  6. 1729818874
  7. 1729818878
  8. 1729818884
  9. 1729818887
  10. 1729818893
  11. 1729818896
  12. 1729818899
  13. 1729818902
  14. 1729818905
  15. 1729818908
  16. 1729818911
  17. 1729818913
  18. 1729818917
  19. 1729818920
  20. 1729818923
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
30,609KM
Good Condition
VIN 19UDE2F89NA800049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,609 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8S AUTO, HATCH, ONLY 96,000KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8S AUTO, HATCH, ONLY 96,000KMS, CERTIFIED 96,360 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra GL, MANUAL, SEDAN, 4 CYLINDER, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2012 Hyundai Elantra GL, MANUAL, SEDAN, 4 CYLINDER, AS IS SPECIAL 255,570 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2006 Toyota Tacoma ACCESS CAB, 4X4, AUTO, SMALL PICKUP, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2006 Toyota Tacoma ACCESS CAB, 4X4, AUTO, SMALL PICKUP, CERTIFIED 269,400 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2022 Acura ILX