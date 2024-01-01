Menu
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Bentley Continental or just a Bentley Coupe? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Bentley Coupes in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Bentley Continentals or similar Coupes. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW BENTLEY CONTINENTAL!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW BENTLEY CONTINENTAL INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Bentley Continental
* Finished in Black, makes this Bentley look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

2022 Bentley Continental

31,798 KM

$299,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Bentley Continental

GT

2022 Bentley Continental

GT

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$299,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,798KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 31,798 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Bentley Continental or just a Bentley Coupe? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Bentley Coupes in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Bentley Continentals or similar Coupes. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW BENTLEY CONTINENTAL!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW BENTLEY CONTINENTAL INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Bentley Continental
* Finished in Black, makes this Bentley look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

500
710
455
BLACKLINE SPEC $5350
MULLINER DRIVING SPEC W/ BLACK AN $21
TOURING SPECIFICATION $10
RED CALIPERS $2065
HEATED WINDSHEILD $990
PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF $5185
LED WELCOME LIGHTS $675
CHROME PINSTRIPE TO FASCIA AND DOOR WAISTR $2010
DECORATIVE INSERT FOR CONSOLE $3015
FRONT SEAT COMFORT SPEC $5180
DEEP PILE OVERMATS $585
BENTLEY FACTORY STYLING KIT (FULL CARBON) $23
BENTLEY PROTECTION PKG $6990

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Bentley Continental