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Used 2022 BMW F800 ST for sale in London, ON

2022 BMW F800 ST

4,059 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 BMW F800 ST

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14145931

2022 BMW F800 ST

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

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Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
4,059KM
VIN WB10L6301N6F48163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Motorcycle
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 4,059 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

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2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-659-7111

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2022 BMW F800 ST