$11,495+ tax & licensing
2022 CFMOTO ZFORCE 1000 SS
Z FORCE 950 HO SPORT, ONLY 1600KMS, PLOW, WINCH
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
1,632KM
As Is Condition
VIN LCELV1ZG9N6000121
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 1,632 KM
Vehicle Description
HAS SOME DAMAGE ON DRIVER SIDE DOOR RUNS GREAT. COMES WITH CLICK N GO PLOW
