<p>HAS SOME DAMAGE ON DRIVER SIDE DOOR RUNS GREAT. COMES WITH CLICK N GO PLOW</p>

2022 CFMOTO ZFORCE 1000 SS

1,632 KM

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
2022 CFMOTO ZFORCE 1000 SS

Z FORCE 950 HO SPORT, ONLY 1600KMS, PLOW, WINCH

2022 CFMOTO ZFORCE 1000 SS

Z FORCE 950 HO SPORT, ONLY 1600KMS, PLOW, WINCH

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1,632KM
As Is Condition
VIN LCELV1ZG9N6000121

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 1,632 KM

HAS SOME DAMAGE ON DRIVER SIDE DOOR RUNS GREAT. COMES WITH CLICK N GO PLOW

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2022 CFMOTO ZFORCE 1000 SS