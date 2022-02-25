2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,990 + taxes & licensing 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8275917

8275917 Stock #: S103621

S103621 VIN: 1G1FW6S09N4102706

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # S103621

Mileage 8,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Electric Motor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.