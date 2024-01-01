Menu
Account
Sign In
<a href=http://www.theprimeapprovers.com/ target=_blank>Apply for financing</a> Looking to Purchase or Finance a Chevrolet Silverado or just a Chevrolet Truck? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Chevrolet Trucks in stock! Visit us online at <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> to view our full line-up of Chevrolet Silverados or similar Trucks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!<br/> <br/>FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW CHEVROLET SILVERADO!<br/> REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!<br/> SAME DAY APPROVALS! <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.<br/><br/> THIS, LIKE NEW CHEVROLET SILVERADO INCLUDES:<br/><br/> * Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.<br/> * Comfortable interior seating<br/> * Safety Options to protect your loved ones<br/> * Fully Certified<br/> * Pre-Delivery Inspection<br/> * Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario<br/> * Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Chevrolet Silverado<br/> * Finished in Silver, makes this Chevrolet look sharp<br/><br/> SEE MORE AT : <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a><br/><br/> * All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment. <br />The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado

111,084 KM

Details Description Features

$49,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Silverado

LTD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Silverado

LTD

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Contact Seller

$49,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
111,084KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E5461
  • Mileage 111,084 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Chevrolet Silverado or just a Chevrolet Truck? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Chevrolet Trucks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Chevrolet Silverados or similar Trucks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW CHEVROLET SILVERADO!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW CHEVROLET SILVERADO INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Chevrolet Silverado
* Finished in Silver, makes this Chevrolet look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Power

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Seating

5 Passenger
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Rear defogger

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
WINDOWS
AIRCONDITIONING
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
4WDHARD TOP

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI for sale in London, ON
2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI 88,098 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in London, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE 59,158 KM $31,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Warlock for sale in London, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Warlock 75,703 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Empire Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-0888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,998

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Silverado