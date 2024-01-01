$49,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Chevrolet Silverado
LTD
2022 Chevrolet Silverado
LTD
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$49,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,084KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # E5461
- Mileage 111,084 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Apply for financing
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Chevrolet Silverado or just a Chevrolet Truck? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Chevrolet Trucks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Chevrolet Silverados or similar Trucks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW CHEVROLET SILVERADO!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW CHEVROLET SILVERADO INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Chevrolet Silverado
* Finished in Silver, makes this Chevrolet look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Chevrolet Silverado or just a Chevrolet Truck? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Chevrolet Trucks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Chevrolet Silverados or similar Trucks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW CHEVROLET SILVERADO!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW CHEVROLET SILVERADO INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Chevrolet Silverado
* Finished in Silver, makes this Chevrolet look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Power
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Seating
5 Passenger
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Rear defogger
Additional Features
Electric Mirrors
WINDOWS
AIRCONDITIONING
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
4WDHARD TOP
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Empire Auto Group
2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI 88,098 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE 59,158 KM $31,998 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Warlock 75,703 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Empire Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Empire Auto Group
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$49,998
+ taxes & licensing
Empire Auto Group
519-659-0888
2022 Chevrolet Silverado