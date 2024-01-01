Menu
<p>regular cab,long box.2wd.5.3 V8.box liner.trailer hitch.alloy wheels.rear camera.blue tooth.books,two remotes.former daily rental.call john gower.877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com  clean carfax</p>

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

41,055 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
41,055KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCNWAED2NG189579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 41,055 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

