2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2WD Reg Cab 140" Work Truck
Location
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-519-455-7971
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
41,055KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCNWAED2NG189579
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 41,055 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
regular cab,long box.2wd.5.3 V8.box liner.trailer hitch.alloy wheels.rear camera.blue tooth.books,two remotes.former daily rental.call john gower.877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com clean carfax
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
