2022 Chrysler 300

95,141 KM

$33,998

+ tax & licensing
Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Used
95,141KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E5542
  • Mileage 95,141 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Chrysler 300 or just a Chrysler Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Chrysler Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Chrysler 300s or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW CHRYSLER 300!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW CHRYSLER 300 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including NO ACCIDENTS , LEATHER SROOF and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Chrysler 300
* Finished in Silver, makes this Chrysler look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Seating

5 Passenger

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Rear defogger

Additional Features

Keyless GO
LEATHER
PANORAMA ROOF
Electric Mirrors
Passenger
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
DUAL - AC
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND
RAIN SENSOR FRONT WINDSHIELD

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888

