$54,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan
SXT*WHEEL CHAIR ACCESSIBLE*BRAUN ABILITY*ONLY 10KM
2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan
SXT*WHEEL CHAIR ACCESSIBLE*BRAUN ABILITY*ONLY 10KM
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$54,995
+ taxes & licensing
10,558KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RC1ZG1NR199450
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 10,558 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2009 GMC Acadia 147,745 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus SE*HATCH*263KM*4 CYLINDERS*AS-IS*SPECIAL 263,859 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Buick Verano LEATHER GROUP*ONLY 67,000KMS*4 CYLINDER*CERT 67,512 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$54,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan