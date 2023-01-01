Menu
2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan

10,558 KM

Details Features

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
SXT*WHEEL CHAIR ACCESSIBLE*BRAUN ABILITY*ONLY 10KM

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1700319473
  2. 1700319474
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

10,558KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RC1ZG1NR199450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 10,558 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

