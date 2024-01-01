$38,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan
SXT STOW AND GO.POWER SLIDING DOORS
Location
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-519-455-7971
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
37,074KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RC1ZGONR179464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 37,074 KM
Vehicle Description
stow and go seats.one owner trade.power sliding doors.books,two remotes.rear camera.blue tooth.seats were never sat on.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
