2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan

60 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

519-453-0480

2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan

2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan

SXT 2WD Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry- Power

2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan

SXT 2WD Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry- Power

Location

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

60KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9723217
  • Stock #: CGC-644
  • VIN: 2C4RC1ZG0NR133794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CGC-644
  • Mileage 60 KM

Vehicle Description

Brand New 2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT with BraunAbility Side Entry Power Wheelchair Accessible Conversion, Power Bi-Fold Wheelchair Ramp, Removable Front Passenger Seat for Wheelchair Positioning, Wheelchair Retractable Restraint Kit.

Contact Our Sales Department for Further Details or to Arrange to View.

www.goldlinemobility.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

