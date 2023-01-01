$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan
SXT 2WD Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry- Power
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
60KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9723217
- Stock #: CGC-644
- VIN: 2C4RC1ZG0NR133794
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60 KM
Vehicle Description
Brand New 2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT with BraunAbility Side Entry Power Wheelchair Accessible Conversion, Power Bi-Fold Wheelchair Ramp, Removable Front Passenger Seat for Wheelchair Positioning, Wheelchair Retractable Restraint Kit.
Contact Our Sales Department for Further Details or to Arrange to View.
www.goldlinemobility.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
