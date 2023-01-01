$46,688+ tax & licensing
$46,688
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Dodge Charger
2022 Dodge Charger
GT - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay
Location
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-2121
$46,688
+ taxes & licensing
49,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10464603
- Stock #: DW0258
- VIN: 2C3CDXHG3NH125805
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,000 KM
Vehicle Description
For a muscle sedan without compromise, check out this Dodge Charger. This 2022 Dodge Charger is fresh on our lot in London.
Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. This sedan has 49,000 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Charger's trim level is GT. With a better axle ratio and upgraded transmission with a sport shifting mode, this GT takes road and track seriously. This GT trim also upgrades your tech features with remote start, wi-fi, and parking sensors while fog lamps provide style and safety. Uconnect 4 with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay makes your interior feel modern and fun. Remote keyless entry and rain sensing wipers provide convenience while aluminum wheels offer incredible style. A rear view camera makes sure you do not scratch that beautiful paint. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wi-fi, Remote Start, Parking Sensors, Uconnect 4, Remote Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDXHG3NH125805.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.forestcitydodge.ca/finance-center/
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: Performance AS
Tires: Speed Rating: Z
Tires: Profile: 45
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Trim
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Aluminum center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Suspension class: Sport
Additional Features
4 door
Parking Sensors
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Aluminum dash trim
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Alpine
Wheel Diameter: 20
Clock: In-radio display
Painted aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,425 mm
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Max cargo capacity: 467 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.4 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 3,048 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,061 mm
Front Head Room: 981 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,313 kg
Rear Leg Room: 1,019 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,510 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,428 mm
Overall height: 1,467 mm
Overall Width: 1,905 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,472 mm
Rear Head Room: 930 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 5,040 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
SiriusXM Guardian
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
ParkSense rear reverse sensing system
Wi-Fi
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Uconnect 4c
UConnect 4
Curb weight: 1,847 kg
Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - keyfob and smart device only (subscription required)
