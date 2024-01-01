$39,994+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Durango
GT
111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6
(519) 702-7290
$39,994
+ taxes & licensing
Used
102,370KM
VIN 1C4RDJDG9NC107949
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 24136A
- Mileage 102,370 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Dodge Durango GT is a versatile and stylish mid-size SUV that combines sporty performance with family-friendly features. As part of Dodge's well-regarded Durango lineup, the GT model stands out with its dynamic exterior design, which includes a bold front grille, aggressive lines, and sleek LED headlights.
Under the hood, the 2022 Durango GT is powered by a robust 3.6-liter V6 engine that delivers an impressive 295 horsepower, providing ample acceleration and a confident driving experience. This engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, ensuring smooth shifts and efficient power delivery. The GT trim also offers rear-wheel drive as standard, with all-wheel drive available for enhanced traction and stability in various driving conditions.
Inside, the Durango GT features a spacious and refined cabin designed for comfort and convenience. Premium materials and modern touches create a sophisticated atmosphere, while the supportive, leather-trimmed seats provide both comfort and style. The SUV comes equipped with a user-friendly 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, ensuring seamless smartphone integration and access to your favorite apps and navigation.
In terms of practicality, the Durango GT offers ample cargo space and a versatile rear seat configuration, making it an excellent choice for families and adventurers alike. Safety features are a priority, with standard driver-assistance technologies including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and forward-collision warning to help keep you and your passengers secure on the road.
Overall, the 2022 Dodge Durango GT strikes a balance between performance and practicality, delivering a thrilling driving experience while catering to the needs of everyday life.
Listowel Ford is proud to serve North Perth and surrounding areas including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Hanover, Kincardine, Wingham, Walkerton, and many other regions!
At Listowel Ford, we pride ourselves on our well priced, hand-selected and professionally reconditioned pre-owned inventory.
Our pre-owned inventory is sold with a 121 multi point safety inspection, fresh oil change and professional detail.
We use a market-based pricing system to price our inventory at or below market value, so that you can be confident you're getting the best deal possible.
With our extensive financing experience, our team is committed to getting you approved - whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit!
Please contact one of our Sales Professionals today to schedule your appointment and experience the Listowel Ford difference.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
2022 Dodge Durango